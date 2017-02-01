Work Continues on Evansville’s Bee Slough

The nasty smell near bee slough is something nearby residents say they’ve been living with for years.

Now crews are starting a project to remove sewage from the slough removing trees near the same residents and changing the landscape. Residents say sometimes large projects like these can be invasive to nearby residents but this project is worth it.

City officials say they’ve been impressed with how understanding neighbors have been.

“Mostly positive. Especially with the folks that live immediately adjacent to it they understand the smell they know what’s going on in their own back yard. In general most are excited and at least looking forward to the project” Mike Labitzke with Evansville Water and Sewer said.

City officials say they will be planting more trees to replace the removed trees after the project is completed. They say a large wetland area will be created on the other side of veteran’s memorial parkway close to the river.

The project will take two years to complete.

