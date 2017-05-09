Work Begins on USI’s Physical Activities Center

Phase one of work is beginning on the University of Southern Indiana’s Physical Activities Center (PAC). The PAC serves as home to all of USI’s athletic programs, and includes classroom space for several academic programs.

Phase one of the project is expected to be complete by fall 2018, which will include a 4,000-seat basketball arena, lobby, Kinesiology lab, the addition of a spirit store and improved concessions with updates to utility infrastructure.

During phase I, the existing pool will also be removed and replaced with a new aquatic facility in phase two of the project.

Phase two of the PAC renovation and expansion is set to begin in spring 2019. More seating will be added to the arena, bringing total seating capacity to more than 4,800.

Additional renovations and expansions will be made on the existing PAC facility, adding a competitive-level swimming pool and dive well.

Phase two is fully funded from the Indiana General Assembly. It is expected to take between 18 and 21 months to complete.

The total cost of the two-phase project is around $66 million, and $41 million of that will be fully funded in the 2017-2019 biennial budget.

If the project remains on schedule, there will be a topping-off ceremony in the fall of 2017.

