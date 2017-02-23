Home Indiana Wood Memorial Talks Family and Basketball Ahead of State Title Game February 23rd, 2017 JoJo Gentry Indiana, Sports Pinterest

Wood Memorial Girls Basketball looks to bring home the hardware for the first time in school history.

The Trojans don’t have a single singe championship trophy on school grounds in Oakland City. But, head coach Johnnie Bartley and his two daughters Chloe Bartley and Katie Thacker, who play on the team, look to help do that Saturday in Indy against Union County.

44News will have a crew Saturday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Tip off is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. ET. Catch highlights and more Saturday at 9 and 10.



