Home Indiana Wood Memorial Prepares to Win School’s First State Title February 21st, 2017 JoJo Gentry Indiana, Sports Pinterest

Wood Memorial seniors Brenna Maikranz and Carsen Robinson speak with 44Sports Director JoJo Gentry about playing for the school’s first state title.

The Trojans face Union County Saturday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Tip off is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. ET.



JoJo Gentry JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.” More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments