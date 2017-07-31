Home Indiana Wood Memorial HS Football Team Holds First Practice Since Hazing Incident July 31st, 2017 Chris Cerenelli Indiana Pinterest

Philosophy and football…

Two things you probably wouldn’t expect to be connected.

Charles Swindoll once said “life is 10 percent what happens to you and 90 percent how you respond”.

A fitting adage as the Wood Memorial football team holds its first practice of the season, and distances itself from the turmoil of last season.

“There’s a lot of things happening in other schools that maybe aren’t brought up to the attention this got,” said Athletic Director Steve Kilian. “But…we’re moving forward.”

It’s been one year since allegations of hazing rocked the Wood Memorial football program.

Prosecutors filed juvenile delinquent petitions against four players involved.

Coach Caleb Cherry resigned, and now Bret Kramer is at the helm with a whole new staff.

“We’ve persevered and we’ve overcome a lot of obstacles already so we’re doing pretty well as far as getting kids out, you know, nothing like the big schools

but better than what we’d expected coming out,” said Kramer.

Much of the team is new too.

Seven games are on the schedule, and Kilian says it’ll be like any other regular season.

The players and everyone else involved are excited, not so much to move on from the past, but to have another opportunity to play the game they love.

“It’s been an uphill battle but it’s one that we’re up to the challenge for,” said Kramer.

And as this first practice of the season will surely show, it’s also an opportunity to prove it’s not about what happens to you, it’s how you respond.

“It’s happened to us and now we’re taking that 90 percent and moving forward with it,” Kramer said.

Wood Memorial’s first scrimmage is set for August 11th against Pike Central.

Chris Cerenelli



