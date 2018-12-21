Wood Memorial Girls Head to Teamwork Classic Championship
The Wood Memorial girls basketball team defeated North Posey 58-36 to secure its spot in the Toyota Teamwork Classic championship game.
Tipoff is Saturday at 6 p.m. from Oakland City.
December 21st, 2018 Nick Ruffolo Indiana, Sports
