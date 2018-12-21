44News | Evansville, IN

Wood Memorial Girls Head to Teamwork Classic Championship

Wood Memorial Girls Head to Teamwork Classic Championship

December 21st, 2018 Indiana, Sports

Facebook Twitter

The Wood Memorial girls basketball team defeated North Posey 58-36 to secure its spot in the Toyota Teamwork Classic championship game.

Tipoff is Saturday at 6 p.m. from Oakland City.

Nick Ruffolo

Sports Anchor/Reporter for 44News.

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.