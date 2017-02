No. 1 Wood Memorial (27-1) is the lone Indiana team in the Tri-state advancing in the state tournament.

The Trojans are preparing to play Indianapolis Tindley Saturday at Jeffersonville. Tip off is set for 3 p.m. CT.

The team earned its first Blue Chip Conference title in school history this season.

Head coach Johnnie Bartley speaks with JoJo Gentry about the team’s latest preparations.



