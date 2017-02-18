Home Indiana Wood Memorial Girls Basketball advances to state championship game February 18th, 2017 JoJo Gentry Indiana, Sports Pinterest

No. 1 Wood Memorial girls basketball is living up to its ranking, advancing to the 1A state championship game against Union County on Feb. 25 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Tipoff is scheduled for 9:30 a.m.

The Trojans defeated Indianapolis Tindley 59-50 in semi-state Saturday with four players scoring in double figures. Maikranz led the team with 18 points. Bartley scored 16, Day and Lashbrook penciled in 10 points each.

JoJo Gentry



