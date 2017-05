A school official tells 44News Wood Memorial is expected to name a new head football coach during Monday’s school board meeting.

Derek Archer stepped down for personal reasons in early April shortly after he was named the head football coach.

Follow 44News for more developments on this story.

JoJo Gentry JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.” More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments