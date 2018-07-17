Wood Memorial Cancels 2018 Football Season

Wood Memorial High School will not have a football season this Fall.

44News confirmed Tuesday the school canceled its season because not enough players came out for the team. According to Athletic Director Steven Kilian, 13 players were on this year’s roster. Kilian reiterated low turnout poses safety risks for players.

“The reason why we dropped football for the 2018-19 school year is because of low numbers. That’s the absolute, only reason,” Kilian told 44News.



IHSAA Assistant Commissioner Robert Faulkens, who administers high school football across Indiana, says Wood Memorial made the right call to cancel the football program this season.

“It’s especially difficult in smaller schools, where you need numbers to participate,” Faulkens told 44News. “You certainly have to respect the administration of Wood Memorial. They’ve got thirteen kids out for football. You don’t want to put those kids in trouble by having them play a season and risk injuries because of fatigue and not having the numbers to rest.”

The program’s reputation has suffered since an investigation looked into hazing allegations within the program in 2016. Since then, charges were filed against four juveniles, a civil action suit was filed, former head coach Caleb Cheery resigned, and the team forfeited several games.

“With the initial incident a couple years ago, they let us know immediately,” Faulkens told 44News. “I have great respect for Athletic Director Mister Kilian.”

Kilian tells 44News he plans to work with administrators to build a football team for the 2019 season.

“We are going to re-evaluate towards the end of the season to try to have a team next year,” Kilian said.

