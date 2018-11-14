Home Indiana Wood Duck Drive Suspects Plead Not Guilty to Murder November 14th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Two men accused robbing and killing a man in Evansville have pleaded not guilty to murder. Xzereus Dlamini and Connor Johnson along with 17-year-old Makayla Scarbrough are accused of robbing and murdering Odie carrier earlier November.

Evansville police say Scarbrough met carrier on Wood Duck Drive to have sex with him for money. Dlamini and Johnson reportedly went with her with plans of robbing Carrier.

A neighbor called the police to report hearing a gunshot and when they arrived they say Carrier was lying on the floor unresponsive.

He was taken to the hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound but he died one day after the incident.

All three suspects are being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Scarbrough’s initial hearing is set for later this week.

