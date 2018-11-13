Home Indiana Evansville Wood Duck Drive Shooting Suspects Face Felony Murder Charges November 13th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Two of the suspects connected to the shooting and death of Odie Carrier are now facing felony murder charges.

Connor Johnson and Xzereus Dlamini both face charges of felony murder.

Monday afternoon, Dlamini, Johnson, and Mackayla Scarbrough were arrested and charged with shooting Carrier at his home in the 3400 block of Wood Duck Drive on November 8th.

Investigators say Scarbrough went there to have sex for money with Carrier, and the two men went along to rob Carrier, and they ended up shooting him.

Additional charges are pending for Scarbrough.

