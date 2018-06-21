Women’s Roundtable: Expanding Opportunities For Business Leaders

An event to bring female entrepreneurs together kicked off Thursday. The group gathered in Hopkins County to talk business.

More than 30 women attended the Madisonville Hopkins County Economic Development Roundtable. The event focuses on what it takes to become an entrepreneur and how women can do well in the marketplace. They say it’s their goal to give women the confidence they need to run their business.

Ruth Ann Padgett says, “I feel like everybody is going to own their own business in one way or another, I know I have. One day I may not be here and one day I may be doing something out on my own, but it’s just something that we are trying to raise awareness and give them the opportunity to be mentored and learn more.”

The participates were also given the opportunity to get a professional photo taken to help promote themselves and their business.

