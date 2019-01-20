Home Indiana Evansville Womens’ March Held at University of Evansville for Equality January 20th, 2019 Lindsay Neal Evansville, Indiana

A strong show of support for the march for equality, despite the cold and the rain. While marches and protests are taking place across the country for womens’ rights and other causes, people in the local community wanted to march for fair treatment of women and those who are not valued.

More than 100 people came to the University of Evansville Campus to express why they participated in the womens’ march.

Though this was a march geared towards womens’ issues, men also participated in the March. There was even more support from students.

University of Evansville was well represented as was the University of Southern Indiana.

