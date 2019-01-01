Women’s Hospital Welcomes First Baby of 2019

Medical experts at the Women’s Hospital in Warrick County had the chance to introduce the first baby born in 2019.

“They were telling me, they told me i was in competition with another woman and i was like, ‘she’s going to beat me. She’s already pushing it,” said Jettia Eastwood.

It didn’t take long before Na’kiylah Amaree Keishai Eastbrook was born, becoming Evansville’s first baby delivered in 2019.

“I couldn’t tell the difference between my labor contractions and my Braxton Hicks,” said Eastbrook. “I just came in knowing that i was supposed to be having an induction at midnight”

For the baby’s father. He wasn’t expecting to be a dad until at least his mid-30s.

“Apparently life had different plans, but i’m glad it happened this way,” said Darrion Eastwood. “I love my beautiful daughter. I love my beautiful son. I couldn’t be more excited.”

Jettia arrived around midnight planning to be induced, but nature had other plans.

“They went ahead and gave me pitocin and things jumped really fast and then we were pushing,” said Jettia Eastwood.

“I couldn’t do it no more. I could not be pregnant no more. I was tired and my body hurt.”

Na’kiylah was born at 4:42 Tuesday morning weighing seven pounds, 14 ounces and at 21 ½ inches.

“She’s the first girl,” said Jettia Eastwood, “with the two boys, she’s the first girl.”

“We knew but i wasn’t expecting it. I thought she was going to be a boy. I said, ‘i don’t think we’re having a girl anytime soon and she popped up.”

A hospital spokeswoman says three babies were born Tuesday morning, all within about 90 minutes of each other.

