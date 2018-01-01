Women’s Hospital Welcomes Baby New Year

The first Evansville baby of the new year arrived at the Deaconess Women’s Hospital just before 5:00 January 1st. The baby’s name is Johnny Jadens Hilaire. Baby Johnny is the son of Kendy Hilaire and Sedline Remy. He is 20 inches long, and he tips the scales at 6 pounds 15 ounces. Hospital officials say Johnny is healthy and doing fine.

Deaconess claimed the first Evansville baby of the New Year by about half an hour. St. Vincent reported its first birth shortly after 5:00.

Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

