Women’s Hospital, Ford Center Introduce New Breastfeeding Pod

The Women’s Hospital and the Ford Center team up for the grand opening of a new infant feeding space in Evansville. Mamava Suite will give parents a private space to feed their babies. Lactating mothers can also use it for pumping.

These types of suites are becoming more common in airports, convention centers, and college campuses across the country.

The suite is a portable pod, and also contains a changing table and outlets to plug in a breast pump.

Chris Ryan, CEO of Deaconess Women’s Hospital, said “It’s hard enough to go back to work after you have a baby. You go through that emotional detachment, but then when you’re breast feeding, and that’s what we want to continue to encourage, it is even more difficult if you don’t have a place to pump or to breast feed in general.”

Parents will be able to use the Mamava Suite beginning next Thursday for the Thomas Rhett concert.

