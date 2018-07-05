Women’s Equality Luncheon to Honor Outstanding Citizens

The 16th Annual Women’s Equality Day Luncheon will be held on Friday, August 24th at the Old National Events Plaza Ballroom.

This luncheon commemorates the passage of the 19th amendment, which granted women the right to vote in America.

Rabbi Sandy Eisenberg Sasso will be this year’s speaker at the event. She is currently the director of the Religion, spirituality and the Arts Initiative at IUPUI Arts and Humanities Institute.

Two individuals who have shown exceptional service and leadership will be presented with awards this year. The Unsung Hero Award recognizes an individual for their tireless service, and The Inspirational Leadership Award recognizes an individual for being a change agent.

Nominations are currently being accepted at the steppingupevv website.

Tickets can be ordered by clicking here. Sponsorship levels start at $325 a table, while individual tickets are $30 each.

