Women Selling Raccoons on Craigslist Facing Charges June 21st, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Two women in Indiana are facing charges after investigators say they tried to sell baby raccoons through Craigslist.

Indiana DNR says they see several cases of people trying to keep wild animals as pets around this time of year.

According to state law, a permit is required to keep the animals, and another permit is required to sell them.

Undercover officers were able to find the individuals behind the advertisement of the animals and acted as buyers interested in the raccoons. An agreement was made for the purchase of the animals for $300 dollars.

A veterinarian specializing in exotic animals says keeping raccoons for pets prove not only bad for the animal, but for the owner as well. It’s better for both to keep domestically raised animals.

