Home Indiana Women Running for Office in Historic Numbers June 6th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

This weekend, Indiana Republicans are poised to officially nominate an all-female statewide ticket for the second time in history.

Secretary of State Connie Lawson, Treasurer Kelly Mitchell, and Auditor Tera Klutz are all meeting with delegates across the state leading up to the weekend convention in Evansville.

Women across Indiana, and the county, are running for office in historic numbers.

According to the non-partisan center for American women and politics, women make up about 20% of the Indiana General Assembly.

The organization says 59 women will appear on the November ballot for state legislative races.

Comments

comments