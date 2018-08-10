Home Indiana Evansville Women in the Community Honored at Women’s Equality Luncheon August 10th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Two women will be honored with an Albion Fellows Bacon Award at the 16th Annual Women’s Equality Day Luncheon on August 24th at the Old National Events Plaza.

Sondra Matthews and Deena Lewis will be honored for their exemplary dedication and motivational leadership. Matthews will receive the Unsung Hero Award, and Laska will receive the Inspirational Leader Award.

Matthews is being awarded for being the a tireless advocate for the people in need to the Evansville community. She was the driving force behind the creation of the African American Museum and the founder of the Our Time newspaper.

Lewis is the founder of the nonprofit dance organization Children’s Center for Dance Education, whose mission is Every Child Should Dance. Beyond dance, Lewis also help children with their problems including lack of transportation, academic challenges, low self-esteem, and depression.

