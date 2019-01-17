Women Guilty of Animal Cruelty in Henderson Receive Sentences

Two women found guilty on multiple counts of animal cruelty in Henderson County have been sentenced to 100 days in jail.

Kimberle Andrews-Panattoni and Amber Sunram received their sentences in regards to an incident in November of 2017 where animals were found in bad condition in a hotel room.

On November 8th of 2017, Animal Control found six extremely emaciated dogs in the room after receiving an anonymous complaint about the living conditions of the animals.

Officials say five reptiles were seized from the room as well, however one of them was deceased.

