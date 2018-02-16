Home Indiana Evansville Women Gather For Fifth Annual Go Red For Women Luncheon February 16th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

February is heart health month and Friday women across the Tri-State gathered for the Go Red For Women. Deaconess Hospital teamed up with the American Heart Association for the fifth annual Go Red For Woman luncheon. The event featured various fun activities about heart health as well as survivor recognition and the personalities auction.

There were more than 75 handbags filled with items reflecting the personalities of the donors this year, with some worth up to $2,000.

Heart defect survivor Lauren Nayler says, “You need to watch for the signs and the symptoms, it’s not a man’s disease. And so I am able to teach at school now from my heart because this has happened to me, and I feel very passionate about it, about getting the word out to people.”

This is the fifth annual Go Red For Women luncheon aimed at promoting awareness for heart disease against women.

