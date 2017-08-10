Home Indiana Women Detained After Allegedly Trying To Cash Fraudulent Checks August 10th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Three women are detained after police say they tried to cash fraudulent checks in Warrick County.

Boonville Police say three women went into the People’s Bank branch in Newburgh to cash a check from an account that closed in 2005.

Officers say when the bank denied them, they went to the bank’s Boonville location to do the same thing. When the women arrived in Boonville, police detained them.

Officers say 33-year-old Holly Bolin had drug paraphernalia, including syringes in her possession. Bolin was arrested and taken to the Warrick County Jail.

Police are investigating the woman for trying to cash checks in various banks throughout Warrick County from that closed account.

The other women’s identities have not been released at this time.

