Home Indiana Evansville Woman in Wheelchair Dies From Hit and Run January 2nd, 2019 Lindsay Neal Evansville, Indiana

Evansville Police are investing a hit and run near First Avenue and Columbia Street. Now 29-year-old Brooke Cameron is facing charges for the crash.

73-year-old Diana Tucker was in her wheelchair when she was hit and killed while crossing the street around 7:30 Tuesday night.

Officers say after it happened Cameron didn’t stop instead she kept going and checked social media to see if someone else reported what happened.

“The driver of the car didn’t stop but the caller was able to give us a limited vehicle description while we were investigating the crash scene the driver of the car had returned to the scene and told us that she had hit something but she wasn’t sure what it was,” says Evansville Police Department Sergeant Jason Cullum.

Cameron told officers that it was an accident. EPD says she passed her field sobriety test. They don’t believe she was under the influence of drugs or Alcohol.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff David Wedding says no matter the circumstances, drivers need to stay at the scene of an accident.

“A hit and run happens fairly routinely where someone backs into somebody hits a vehicle that’s parked maybe their intoxicated, not paying attention maybe sideswipe a vehicle back into somebody rear end somebody and when no one is around sometimes they leave the scene. Now serious bodily injuries from a hit and run occur infrequently but when they occur they are serious offenses because somebody has been seriously injured or killed,” says Vanderburgh County Sheriff David Wedding.

Comments

comments