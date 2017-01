Home Kentucky Woman Thrown From Car In Madisonville Crash January 25th, 2017 Shelby Coates Kentucky Pinterest

Madisonville Police are investigating a car accident that left one person injured. It happened Tuesday night just before 9pm in the 1500 block of Island Ford Road.

According to a police report, the driver lost control, struck an embankment and a business sign then flipped into the air. The driver is 23-year-old Ashley Edwards from Dixon. Edwards was thrown from the car and taken to the hospital.

There’s no word on her condition this morning.

Comments

comments