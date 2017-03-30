Woman Thanks Police Working Aleah Beckerle Case

Balloons, stuffed animals, and candles are taking over the South Bedford home where Aleah Beckerle’s body was found. More than 100 people attended a vigil there Wednesday night, bringing items to create a memorial for Aleah. People are continuing to add to it.

One lady even brought along some donuts to give to officers working the case. She called them her angels in blue.

Evansville resident Emma Meredith said, “I can’t imagine their nights. I can’t imagine their days. They take care of us and don’t ask for anything in return and I can’t imagine working this scene… how difficult that must be. So I brought some donuts to kind of tell them thank you.”

There were no officers on scene Thursday morning so 44News reporter Amanda Chodnicki delivered the donuts myself to Captain Andy Chandler with the Evansville Police. He says donuts were the last thing he expected to see and that he appreciated this woman’s kind gesture.

