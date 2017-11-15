Home Indiana Evansville Woman Taken to Hospital after Being Hit by Train in Evansville November 15th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

A 47-year-old woman is taken to the hospital after being hit by a train on Evansville’s west side. It happened around 10:30 a.m. at the CSX train yard on Old Henderson Road.

Authorities say the woman had severe foot, ankle and head injuries, but say she was conscious when they took her to the hospital. It took crews an hour to get her from underneath the train.

Deputies don’t know why the woman was walking on the tracks, but they say the train engineer sounded the horn several times. The train engineer said she didn’t move out of the way.

We will update information as it becomes available.

