A woman is in custody after a shooting in Evansville. It happened around 2 p.m. at the intersection of South Villa Drive and Jefferson Avenue.

One person has been taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound to the arm.

No one has been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Evansville Police are still investigating this incident.

We have a crew at the scene, and we will update information as it becomes available.

