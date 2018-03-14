Home Indiana Woman, Son Identified As Victims In Knox County House Fire March 14th, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

A woman and her son have been identified as the victims in a Knox County house fire. The Knox County Coroner says Mary Louise Wallace, 72, and her son, Daniel “Danny” Wallace, 45, died after their home on Nimnicht Road caught fire.

The fire happened around 2:18 yesterday morning. When crews arrived, the home was up in flames and they found both bodies.

There’s no word on what caused the fire at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation by the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Knox County Coroner’s Office.

