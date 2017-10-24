Home Kentucky Woman Riding With Impaired Driver Accused Of Trafficking Meth October 24th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky

A woman who was riding with an impaired driver who crashed is behind bars in Hopkins County. Madisonville Police say Jonathan Pendley was driving under the influence when he crashed on North Scott Street.

After getting permission to search the passenger, police say they found meth stashed in Virginia Payne’s bra.

Police also say Payne was also carrying weed, a drug pipe, and a cache of prescription pills.

The accident happened early Saturday morning.

Payne will be in court on Friday, October 27th, and is being held in the Hopkins County Jail.

Payne faces a laundry list of charges, including trafficking in a controlled substance – meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking in synthetic drugs, possession of controlled substance – opiates, and possession of marijuana.

