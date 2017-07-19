Home Indiana Evansville Woman who Received Aleah Beckerle Reward Money Arrested on Meth Charges July 19th, 2017 Amanda Decker Evansville Pinterest

Cathy Murray, the Tri-State woman credited with finding the body of missing Aleah Beckerle earlier this year, has been arrested on charges of methamphetamine possession.

Back in April, Murray received $7,500 from APEX Behavioral Services for finding Aleah’s body. That reward had been promised by the company, when the search for Aleah began last year.

United Fidelity Bank and the Bring Aleah Home Fund also gave Murray $2,000.

Police say Murray found Aleah’s body inside a vacant home while she was searching for items to refurbish and resell. They say when Murray found the body she told her fiance, an inmate named Antwan Henry. Henry then told police.

