Home Indiana Woman Pleads Not Guilty in Bus Crash That Killed Three Students November 15th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

The woman who is charged in the deadly Fulton County school bus stop crash says she is not guilty.

Alyssa Shepherd entered a preliminary not guilty plea Thursday morning in her first court appearance.

Shepherd is charged with three counts of reckless homicide in the deaths of six-year-old twin brothers Xzavier and Mason Ingle and their 9-year-old sister Alivia Stahl. The three siblings were hit as they crossed a state highway to get on their school bus.

A fourth child hit is still recovering in the hospital. Shepherd told authorities she didn’t realize the bus facing in the opposite direction had stopped.

The reckless homicide charges she faces carry a sentence of one to six years.

Comments

comments