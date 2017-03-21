Home Indiana Woman with Pending Criminal Cases in Dubois Co. is Arrest for a Third Time March 21st, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

A woman with two criminal cases already pending in Dubois county is arrested a third time. Huntingburg police arrested 18-year-old Justice Mundy Saturday on a warrant for a theft charge. She is accused of stealing more than $750 worth of electronics. The items were reported stolen from the Jasper Group in November of 2016.

In February, she turned herself in to the Dubois county jail after being accused of stealing firearms and ammunition in the St. Henry area. She was arrested, along with Austin Elliott, after leaving their infant in a car on a cold night back in December.

Comments

comments