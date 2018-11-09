Woman Loses Appeal in Wheelchair Access Case

A federal appeals court rules against a Boonville woman who accused the school district of violating federal law by holding Christmas concerts in a venue without wheelchair access. Mycal Ashby who uses a motorized wheelchair sued the Warrick County School Corporation in 2016.

She says the district violated the Americans With Disabilities Act by holding a school Christmas concert at the Warrick County Museum in 2014 and 15. She argued people in wheelchairs could not access the venue because there was no wheelchair access.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued a ruling agreeing with a local court saying the school didn’t violate the law because the concerts weren’t school activities.

Comments

comments