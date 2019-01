An Owensboro woman is in jail following a stabbing incident in Owensboro on January 21st.

Brittany Cooper is facing 2nd degree assault charges after police were called to the 3000 Block of Burlew Boulevard on a report of a male that had been stabbed in the arm on 7:22PM.

Police say the victim was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital to be treated for his wounds.

Cooper is being held in the Daviess County jail.

