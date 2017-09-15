Home Indiana Woman Injured in Semi Truck Accident in Fort Branch September 15th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana

All southbound lanes of US 41 in Fort Branch were shut down after a crash around 10:30 Friday morning. The crash happened on US 41 and Oak Street, and the road was shut down for more than an hour.

Fort Branch Police say two semis were parked on the side of US 41 when a woman drove toward the trucks, and had to swerve to miss the first one.

That’s when police say she lost control, hit the second semi, and her car slid under the first truck. She was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Comments

comments