Woman Indicted For 2016 Murder

A Hopkins County Grand Jury has indicted a woman for murder in connection to the death of Moyer Pleasant.

Kimberly Cunningham is serving time in the Daviess County Jail on unrelated charges.

Pleasant was found dead in a room he was renting in October of 2016. At the time, Madisonville Police said the homeowner heard a noise and found Pleasant had been shot.

Authorities ruled out the homeowner as a suspect, but were unable to find the person responsible. On September 28th, officers announced they had made a break in the case.

No details on how Cunningham is connected to Pleasant’s murder were released. Police will host a press conference next week to announce more details.

