Woman Hit By Train In Posey County

In less than 24 hours…two women were hit by trains in the Tri-State. The first accident happened Wednesday, November 15th in Evansville. The second was early this morning in Posey County.

The incident happened at the South Lower New Harmony Crossing around 1:18 a.m.

Details are limited right now, and when we first arrived on scene, just before 3:00 a.m., it was cleared. Law enforcement and medical crews had already left.

Dispatchers confirm that a train hit a woman, but her identity and the extent of her injuries are unknown at this time.

According to the Federal Railroad Administration…994 pedestrians were hit by trains, in the U.S., in 2016.

Illinois made the top ten list of the most train pedestrian accidents last year. Of the 39 incidents in Illinois, in 2016, 22 people died.

