Woman Hit By A Semi-Truck On U.S. 41

November 3rd, 2018 Evansville, Indiana

A portion of Southbound U.S. 41 is reopened after a fatal car accident early Saturday morning.

Southbound U.S. 41 between the U.S. 60 Exit near Cloverleaf and Zion Road was shut down for hours as police investigated what just happened. Around 3 A.M., Henderson Police say a woman was walking across U.S. 41 when she was hit by a semi-truck. It is not clear why the woman was walking across the highway.

Police are continuing with this investigation, more details are expected to come available when the family is notified.

Townsend Outlaw

