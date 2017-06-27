Woman Hit With Bullet Fragment in Evansville Shooting
Evansville Police are investigating a late-night shooting after the victim shows up at the hospital.
Police got the call just before midnight Monday.
According to the police report, the 18-year-old victim was on the way to the St. Vincent ER with injuries to her head. Police say they found a bullet fragment in her hair. EPD reports she had non-life threatening injuries.
Police detained five people for questioning who were in her car. They include one adult and four juveniles. Police have made one arrest.
This investigation is ongoing.