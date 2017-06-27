Woman Hit With Bullet Fragment in Evansville Shooting

Evansville Police are investigating a late-night shooting after the victim shows up at the hospital.

Police got the call just before midnight Monday.

According to the police report, the 18-year-old victim was on the way to the St. Vincent ER with injuries to her head. Police say they found a bullet fragment in her hair. EPD reports she had non-life threatening injuries.

Police detained five people for questioning who were in her car. They include one adult and four juveniles. Police have made one arrest.

This investigation is ongoing.

Comments

comments