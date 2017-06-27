44News | Evansville, IN

Woman Hit With Bullet Fragment in Evansville Shooting

June 27th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

Evansville Police are investigating a late-night shooting after the victim shows up at the hospital.

Police got the call just before midnight Monday.

According to the police report, the 18-year-old victim was on the way to the St. Vincent ER with injuries to her head. Police say they found a bullet fragment in her hair. EPD reports she had non-life threatening injuries.

Police detained five people for questioning who were in her car. They include one adult and four juveniles. Police have made one arrest.

This investigation is ongoing.

