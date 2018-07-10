Home Illinois Woman who helped escaped inmate pleads guilty July 10th, 2018 Warren Korff Illinois

A woman who helped at least one of the three escapees from the White County Jail will spend time behind bars.

Carly Schmittler pleaded guilty to aiding an escaped felon. As part of her guilty plea, she was sentenced to four years in prison.

Schmittler admitted to helping Justin Bray during his short run from the law.

Bray was one of three inmates who escaped from the White County Jail June 17th. He was picked up in his hometown of Grayville less than 24 hours after the escape. Officials do not believe Schmittler helped the men escape, but they say she helped Bray hide from law enforcement officials after he got out.

Wendi Owen is facing charges related to the inmates’ escape. She is both expected to go to trial for their alleged roles in helping the inmates during their time on the run. Owen will be back in court July 25th.

