Woman Held Without Bond In Connection To November Murder

One of three suspects arrested in connection with a November homicide is being held without bond until further notice. Carolyn Butler is facing murder charges after police say she and Zachery Hunter were involved in the death of Donald Freels. Freels body was found near Ellis Park in November, but police say he died in Evansville.

Authorities say Zachery and Leroy Hunter shot Freels multiple times in the 1100 block of North 2nd Avenue in Evansville before dumping his body near Ellis Park. Police say they believe it was a drug deal gone wrong. Leroy Hunter was tracked down through U.S. Marshals in Oklahoma City.

All three are facing charges in connection to Freels death. Zachery Hunter and Butler are being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail. Leroy Hunter is being held in Oklahoma City, pending extradition.

The state will file formal charges on February 20th at 10 a.m.

