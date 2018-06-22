Woman Sentenced for Voluntary Manslaughter

Cheryl Rumsey was sentenced to 20 years, with the first 15 years in prison, the next five suspended on probation.

She was originally charged with murder but plead guilty to a lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter, a level 2 felony.

Rumsey and her brother, Steven Bailey, are accused of beating Paul William Phillips to death in a room at the Evansville Inn and Suites in August of 2017.

Authorities say Bailey and Rumsey both attacked Phillips, punching him several times. Bailey told police he tried to tell his sister to stop kicking Phillips, but she wouldn’t.

Bailey is facing murder charges for Phillips death and is set to go to trial August 8th.

