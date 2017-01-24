Home Indiana Evansville Woman Found Guilty In Fatal Angel Mounds Shooting Learns Her Fate January 24th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

A woman found guilty in connection to a fatal shooting at Angel Mounds last year learned her fate. Kendra Pritchett must pay $34,000 and spend five years on probation after the judge suspended her original sentence. In November, Pritchett pleaded guilty to several charges, including resisting law enforcement and criminal recklessness.

Indiana State Police say Pritchett and Michael Alexander were at Angel Mounds when a drug deal ended in gunfire near the Levee Trails. Dalton Chase Faughn died in that shooting in March 2016. Troopers say Pritchett drove away from the scene throwing out a gun and drugs before hitting a van.

Michael Alexander was sentenced to nine years behind bars for pleading guilty to felony aggravated battery and two counts of felony criminal recklessness.

