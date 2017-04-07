Woman Who Found Beckerle’s Body Receives Reward Money

A woman, who found the body of a missing Evansville teen, receives an award from APEX Behavioral Services. Police say Cathy Murray found Aleah Beckerle’s body inside a vacant home while she was searching for items to refurbish and resell. They say when Murray found the body she told her fiance, an inmate named Antwan Henry. Henry then told police.

APEX Behavioral Services gave Murray $7,500 Friday morning. That’s because they say she has been going through hard times and they want to thank her for finding Aleah. Cathy Murray said, “I told him sorry that a little girl had to lose her life in order for me to get my life together…that bugs me.”

Cathy said she still has emotional trouble after finding the body. She said the money will go toward finding a place to live.

Comments

comments