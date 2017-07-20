Home Indiana Evansville Woman who Found Beckerle’s Body is Arrested on Meth Charges July 20th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

The woman responsible for finding Aleah Beckerle’s body in March is still behind bars, facing charges of meth possession.

Cathy Murray was arrested after Indiana State Police went to serve a warrant on another woman at a home in the 1300 block of East Indiana Street.

Police say when they arrived to make the arrest, Murray was found in a back bedroom, and it appeared as though she was trying to hide something.

After searching the room, troopers say they found digital scales, meth and a glass meth pipe.

Murray is currently being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail. She is also charged with possession of paraphernalia and visiting a common nuisance.

Murray is the woman who found Aleah Beckerle’s body inside a vacant home in the 1600 block of South Bedford Avenue earlier this year. She told police she was searching for items to refurbish and resell.

Murray received $9,500 in reward money for her discovery, and said it would go toward finding a place to live.

Terrance Roach has since been charged in the death of Aleah Beckerle.

