Woman Who Found Beckerle Back In Jail Accused Of Lying To Police August 17th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

The woman who found Aleah Beckerles is back in jail this time accused of lying to police. Cathy Murray was arrested on false informing charges early Thursday morning.

Evansville Police say a little after 1 a.m. she was seen exiting a recovered stolen vehicle in the 1000 block of Powell Avenue.

Murray allegedly gave officers two false names, changed her date of birth and did not know her social security number. She eventually admitted to lying and was arrested on an active felony warrant.

This is the second arrest since discovering Beckerle’s remains earlier this year.

