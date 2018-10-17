Home Indiana Evansville Woman Fills Trailer With Hurricane Michael Relief Supplies October 17th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

A Henderson woman continues collecting donations to help people affected by Hurricane Michael. Amie Crawford often vacations in the Mexico Beach and Port St. Joe areas.

Those were some of the hardest hit parts of Florida’s panhandle when the category four storm made landfall.

Crawford is loading the donated supplies in a semi-trailer to take to those still reeling from the hurricane.

“It’s been overwhelming really the generosity people from Union County have even came, a lot of the schools have jumped on board and are having donations right at the schools lots of the local churches it’s really overwhelming,” says Crawford.

Crawford plans to roll out from Henderson on Friday. She’s still accepting donations especially cleaning supplies, tents, and fans before hitting the road.

If you would like to donate items email Crawford at kindnessmatters42420@gmail.com.

