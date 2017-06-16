Woman Facing Charges in Baby’s Death Set to Appear in Court

The woman accused of neglect in the death of her son last August is set to appear in court.

Summer Kellems was arrested Thursday evening for failure to appear and taken to jail with no bond.

Authorities first arrested Kellems and Jesse Schwab in October of 2016 at the Sugar Creek Inn Hotel in Henderson.

On August 1, 2016, Kellems told police she woke up to find their son, Damon, who was sleeping with them in bed, unresponsive. The two-month old child later died at the hospital.

Kellems is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail. She will be in court Friday, June 16th at 1 p.m.

